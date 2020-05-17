Storm Team 11: Rain returns with a potentially soggy stretch of weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Increasing clouds tonight with a slight chance of a passing shower. The low near 61 degrees.



We’ll have clouds and sun Monday as we gradually turn wetter. The best chance for showers and some thunderstorms starts in the afternoon and continues into the evening. A couple storms could pack quite a punch and be on the stronger side with gusty winds. One more warm day with a high of 81 degrees.



Cloudy skies Monday night with rain likely. The low at 59 degrees.



Mostly cloudy with rain at times and some heavier downpours Tuesday. The high near 70 degrees.



It looks like we’ll stay on the soggy side with cooler afternoons thanks to the clouds and the potential for multiple rounds of rain Wednesday and even Thursday. Many of us could end up with an easy 1 to 2 inches of rain through Thursday.



Stay tuned as little nuances could very well change the forecast from day to day.