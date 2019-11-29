Storm Team 11: Rain returns overnight with off and on very wet weather this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and cool tonight with scattered showers moving in during the overnight hours from the west. A low of 41 degrees.



Clouds along with several rounds of rain on the way Saturday. It’ll be a pretty wet weekend with locally heavy rainfall at times. When it’s not raining, there could be areas of fog and low clouds. There is a 90% chance of rain. The high near 54 degrees.



Staying very wet Saturday night with temperatures staying in the 50s. They might even rise. Chance of rain: 90%. Through early Sunday morning, many of us will pick up a solid 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Rain mainly early in the morning Sunday with some clearing in the afternoon. It’ll be a windy and mild day. Gusty southwest winds are expected. The high near 58.



Another system is poised to swing through Sunday night/Monday morning giving us a 70% chance of snow showers. The highest likelihood of accumulation will be in the mountains where some spots could get 2-4 inches. Most of the rest of us will get a Trace up to 2 inches. Stay tuned as these numbers will likely change!