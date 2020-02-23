Storm Team 11: Rain returns Monday with some wintry mix or light snow early in the higher elevations

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 23, 2020



Mostly cloudy tonight with a 30% rain chance late, especially northwest of the Tri-Cities after toward daybreak. The low around 38 degrees.

Cloudy Monday with rain at times throughout the day. Any rain should be pretty light through early afternoon. Also, plan on a wintry mix during the morning hours for the higher elevations. Light snow is possible mainly above 4,000 feet. Rain is expected to get steadier and more widespread late in the afternoon and through Monday night. Temperatures stay in the 40s most of the day with a high of 48 degrees in the Tri-Cities expected late. Some spots in east Tennessee or southwest Virginia could briefly reach the low 50s Monday evening.

Overcast with rain, heavy at times, Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.



We hold onto some rain through early Tuesday morning, but most of it should end around the morning commute. Rainfall totals Monday through early Tuesday will average 0.5 to 0.75 inches. A few locations could get close to 1 inch. With that, we should easily end up having the 2nd wettest February on record. Expect at least some sunshine Tuesday afternoon pushing the high temperature up to 63 degrees.

Another wave of moisture is expected Wednesday afternoon. Winds pick up out of the west which will start blowing in colder air late. That means rain will start switching to snow late Wednesday and Wednesday in the higher terrain first. Snow showers are possible even in the lower elevations into Thursday morning.

It should stay partly cloudy and cold Thursday all the way through the first day or two of March. There could be a couple more bouts of snow flurries or snow showers, but details are very sketchy right now so stay tuned!