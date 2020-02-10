Storm Team 11: Rain returns by late Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



After a decent amount of sunshine Sunday, another series of systems will create a gloomy and very wet week of weather. Flooding is once again a growing concern, especially in areas that still have standing water. Residents near rivers, streams, creeks and other flood-prone areas should really pay attention once again this week. Always seek higher ground if you encounter flooding



Increasing clouds for tonight. Chilly and quiet with a low of 34 degrees.

A few showers could start moving into some places near the VA/KY line before sunrise Monday. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy day as rain returns to the region. There is a 100% chance of rain as rain becomes steadier during the afternoon and evening. A mild daytime high of 51 degrees.

Warmer with lots of rain Monday night, heavy at times. The low near 48 degrees.



Staying cloudy Tuesday with soaking rain, especially during the first half of the day. Aside from a few showers, we should have a bit of a break Tuesday afternoon and evening. The high near 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday but overall it should be one of our drier days of the week. A little wintry mix is possible in the mountains early in the morning. Highs near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities. At some point, as early as Wednesday night, another weather maker gives us rain. Thursday looks rainy once again with rain possibly switching to snow Thursday night early Friday.



Forecast rainfall totals Monday through Thursday range between 2 and 4 inches for our area with more possibly in a few spots. The most extreme rainfall (more than 6 inches) is expected to stay to our southwest as of now, but stay tuned!