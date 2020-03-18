Storm Team 11: Rain possible tonight, some storms tomorrow

Storm Team 11



Wednesday, March 18, 2020



Good evening!



Rain chances this evening remain mostly for southeastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. But overall, there is a 30% chance at showers. Lows tonight will near 56 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.



There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and even thunderstorms tomorrow. It will be a warm day with high near 77 degrees for the first day of spring. Overnight temperatures will only dip near 60 degrees.



Friday the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues. There is an 80% chance of rain. High temperatures will be near 71 degrees. Lows will near 50 degrees.



Cooler air moves in for the weekend as a cold front passes. Highs will be in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of rain early Saturday as the rain continues to clear. Most of the day will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 30s. The next system moves in on Sunday. There is a 60% chance of rain.



Going into the next work week, yes more rain. Highs will be in the 60s to start the week and near 70 by mid week.



Have a great evening!