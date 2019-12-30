Storm Team 11: Rain overnight with a few rumbles of thunder, Turning sunny Monday as we cool down

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and turning wet tonight. Breezy winds with a brief period of heavy downpours and even a few thunderstorms mainly around Midnight or later.

Rain isn’t expected to be as heavy or last quite as long as we previously thought. Rainfall totals will be closer to a tenth or quarter inch on average.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and foothills of east Tennessee. South winds of 25-40 mph are expected with higher gusts up to 60 or 70 mph possible in spots.



A Wind Advisory is in effect for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties in North Carolina. Winds won’t be quite as strong there, but gusts of 50 mph are still possible.



Temperatures will stay around 60 degrees much of tonight. Monday’s high is expected before sunrise.

Rain ends Monday morning and it will turn sunny by the afternoon. It will be cooler and breezy throughout the day with temperatures mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



More clouds move in late Monday night. A few flurries are possible close to the WV/KY/VA border near Grundy. Cooler with a low near 35 degrees.



Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a better chance of sunshine later in the afternoon. Back to reality with colder temperatures. A high of 42 degrees.

As we ring in the New Year Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the mid 30s around Midnight with wind chills in the 20s.



Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 40s. Our next weather maker promises rain again as early as Thursday afternoon. Temperatures should start to moderate as well.

Take care and enjoy the rest of 2019!