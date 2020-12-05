Storm Team 11: Rain moves out overnight while clouds stay to start the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, December 4, 2020



Cloudy and damp tonight with widespread rain ending as occasional showers continue. Lows in the 30s. The higher elevations will see some wintry mix or snow through Saturday morning in some cases. Light accumulations of a trace to 2 inches at some of the very highest peaks above 4,000 feet.

Gloomy Saturday with clouds in the morning especially followed by some sun toward the end of the day. A bit breezy. High 44 with 30s in the mountains.

Passing clouds Saturday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Lots of sunshine followed by increasing clouds Sunday later in the day. Highs in the upper 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.

Next system may give us a chance of wintry mix or light snow Monday. It will be a cold start to next week!

Enjoy your weekend.