Storm Team 11: Rain moves in this morning and continues throughout day

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, March 31, 2020



Good morning!



Rain will begin to move into the area this morning and continue throughout the day. A very soggy set up is in place, there is a 90% chance of rain today. Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from 0.5″ to an 1″. Some rain could even switch over the snow showers in the highest of elevations today. Highs in the Tri-Cities will be in the low 50s.



Overnight showers will continue as temperatures will be in the 30s.



A few showers are possible on Wednesday. There is a 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Overnight temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.



We begin to warm back up on Thursday as sunshine returns. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Some patchy frost is possible in the morning. Overnight, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with low temperatures in the mid 30s.



Friday will be another gorgeous day. Sunshine with high temperatures in the 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 40s.



The weekend isn’t looking too bad. Saturday expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight we dip near 50 degrees. Sunday there is a slight chance at a few showers. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the lows 70s are in store.



Rain chances increase once again on Monday. There is a 40% chance of rain with highs near 72 degrees.



Have a great day!