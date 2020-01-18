Storm Team 11: Rain moves in Saturday afternoon, Freezing rain possible from North Carolina northward

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Friday, January 17, 2020



Happy Friday!



Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will remain cloudy with rain moving in by the late afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up tomorrow, near 10-15 mph.

There is an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall amounts will be minimal, but up to a quarter of an inch is possible.

Freezing rain is possible in the mountains and foothills of western North Carolina and up through portions of Virginia. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in these locations as traveling may become hazardous.

Overnight much colder air moves in. Lows will be near 31 degrees.

Sunday is looking to be a breezy and cold day. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. Overnight Sunday we drop into the upper teens.

Monday will be a bitterly cold and breezy day. Highs near the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Lows will be near 17 degrees.

We remain bitterly cold at night and staying cold throughout the afternoons for the remainder of the week. We stay dry until Friday, as the next weather maker moves in. There is a 30% chance of showers late.

Have a great weekend!