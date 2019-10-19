Storm Team 11: Rain moves in later this afternoon from Tropical Storm Nestor

Storm Team 11

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Good morning!



After a chilly start to the day, temperatures this afternoon will struggle to get out of the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. The chance of showers moves in this afternoon as Tropical Storm Nestor in the Gulf of Mexico moves towards the northeast. There is a 60% chance of rain today with a better chance tonight. There is an 80 % chance of showers with overnight lows near 50 degrees,



A few showers may still be around early Sunday morning, but gradual clearing will occur throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.



Monday highs will be in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance of showers as the next system moves in mainly overnight into Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of rain Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.