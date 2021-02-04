Storm Team 11: Rain moves in by late tonight with a quick burst of snow possible for some early Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Rain Threat Returns by Tonight

Warmer 40s this afternoon with a slight chance for a late afternoon/early evening shower or brief bit of wintry mix/light snow in the colder spots. Highs in the 40s region-wide, maybe mid to upper 40s in the Tri-Cities.

A cold front leads to a much higher rain opportunity overnight, after midnight, through sunrise Friday and wrapping up by mid morning. There could be a quick burst of snow early Friday as temperatures cool to the low to mid 30s by 9 AM.



Accumulation looks very light and mainly limited to the highest elevations. There will also be a high wind potential in the east Tennessee mountains of Carter, Unicoi and especially South Greene counties as wind gusts could reach 50 to 70 mph in spots.

Temperatures start off early Friday in the mid 30s. Highs Friday in the low to mid 40s with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Evolving Weekend Outlook

Mostly sunny at first Saturday before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s, which is close to average.



There is the possibility of moisture moving up from the southwest toward evening and riding the Appalachian Mountain chain as a system develops along the Gulf Coast. If that happens, rain may switch to snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. It is too early to talk any possible accumulations.

Early to Mid Next Week

We get warmer Monday with highs at least in the low to mid 50s under more clouds than sunshine. It’s safe to say the cold snap that we were eyeing a few days for the beginning part of the workweek has been delayed.



We may pull another day in the upper 40s and lower 50s out of our hat Tuesday with increasingly cloudy skies and widely scattered showers. Starting to get cooler Wednesday with clouds and the potential for rain and snow at this time. Stay tuned!