Storm Team 11: Rain likely through early Sunday, More rain opportunities next week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, March 14, 2020



Cloudy skies as rain continues tonight through early Sunday. Average rainfall totals are expected to be near a half inch. Up to 1 inch of rain is possible in spots, especially west of the Tri-Cities. The low around 44 degrees. Watch out for areas of fog tonight and Sunday morning as well.



After showers early Sunday morning, we dry out. Skies remain mostly cloudy overall but there could be some late day sunshine pushing our highs well up into the 50s. The high at 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.



More clouds than sun again Monday. Dry most of the day. The high near 62 degrees.



Scattered showers could return as early as Monday night but are more likely Tuesday.



Temperatures warm up a little each day next week with unsettled weather at times. Rain will be around each day, but not all day every day.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!