Storm Team 11: Rain likely along with a rising storm threat this evening

Rain Likely Today, Storm Risk Tonight

Expect significant weather change today as moisture surges into our region this morning, with wet weather likely mid-morning through mid-afternoon. More concerning will be our storm risk late this evening into tonight.

Storms developing to our west will begin approaching our area between around 8pm to 2am. Our environment will become more unstable during this time, supporting any storms that make it into our area. Damaging winds will be the highest threat, while there is low risk for a few isolated tornadoes.

The best way to stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Weather app that will alert you if you are within any warning

Wet Weekend

Rain returns quickly Saturday afternoon and evening with a good chance for scattered showers. Rain becomes even more likely Sunday morning through midday Sunday along with cooler 60’s.