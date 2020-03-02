Storm Team 11: Rain is Back

STORM TEAM 11
Rain Returns
After a georgeous weekend, rain clouds are moving back into the region this morning, with widespread rain expected mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Check out interactive radar
Weekday Outlook
Additional rain is likely Tuesday with milder 60’s. Conditions dry out temporarily Wednesday, while another system will bring in another round of showers along with winter cold by the end of the week.
