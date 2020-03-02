Storm Team 11: Rain is Back

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

March 1, 2020

More clouds tonight as we stay dry a little while longer. It won’t be as cold though with a low of 38 degrees.

Aside from a few peeks of sun especially early, it will be a cloudy Monday with showers likely at times. Cooler air in the North Carolina mountains and near the Tennessee state line could mean a few spots there get a light wintry mix. There will be breaks in the rainfall. A high of 51 expected in the Tri-Cities with 40s in the mountains.

Cloudy and milder Monday night as rain and passing downpours continue. The low around 46 degrees.

Showers and even thunderstorms are possible late Monday into Tuesday as a warmer, slightly more unstable air mass moves over the region. Tuesday’s high will be near 62 degrees.

The good news is it now appears more likely the heaviest rain will stay to our south in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi meaning we may have a drier day Wednesday now.

Rainfall totals through early Wednesday now look to be closer to 1 inch, or possibly up to 2 inches in a few spots. Let’s hope this trend continues.

We won’t be completely dry Thursday and Friday and scattered shower chances continue.