Storm Team 11: Rain is back with scattered showers during the day along with an evening storm threat

Rain Threat Returns Today

A weakening line of showers will continue to drift towards our area today, with a scattered rain threat mainly this afternoon. Additional showers and storms will redevelop over middle Tennessee later this afternoon, moving into the Tri-Cities during the evening hours.

There is a marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms around our region today. Best time for stronger storms will come this evening.

Wet Pattern Continues into the Weekend

A better rain threat is expected Saturday, with showers and storms more likely during the day. Storm threat will be greatest during the afternoon hours. Showers will linger Sunday morning followed by a sunnier finish to the weekend Sunday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP