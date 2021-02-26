Storm Team 11: Rain is back today with a soggy afternoon

Sunny and Cooler Today Cooler Thursday compared to yesterday but right on par for late February thanks to the abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s in the Tri-Cities with mid 40s to near 50 degree temperatures to the north.

Clouds quickly return tonight. Cool and mainly dry. Lows in the mid 30s.

Rain Threat Returns Friday Moisture surges into the region Friday with widespread rain expected by late morning through the afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures top out in the upper 40s in the Tri-Cities. Colder air will be trapped in the northern and eastern facing slopes of the Appalachians. That means as the moisture rides over the cooler air a wintry mix and snow showers will be possible from North Carolina up to Grayson, eastern Smyth, Wythe County and points northward. The highest elevations along the east Tennessee border may get a mix as well. While a brief accumulation is expected, the mixing will cut down on accumulations.

Heavy Rain Threat This Weekend As the air warms up this weekend with highs in the 60s, the atmosphere responds by giving us soggier weather. Scattered showers are expected Saturday, especially during the morning and early afternoon while a heavy rain threat is expected late Sunday into Sunday night where several inches are possible through Monday morning. From Friday through Monday morning, 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected on average with some areas getting more like 3 to 5 inches near the Kentucky/Virginia border. That will lead to a concern for localized flooding, especially in low-lying areas and near rivers, creeks and streams.