Storm Team 11: Rain is back today with a soggy afternoon

Soggy Set-up Today
Moisture is surging towards our region this morning, likely to reach our area by midday, with a very soggy afternoon expected. Temperatures will be cooler with near 50 in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains along with a wintry mix in N.C. Latest radar view is available here
Staying Soggy Saturday
Widespread rain continues mainly during the morning , although conditions will begin to dry out Saturday afternoon with very mild mid 60’s.
Flood Threat Sunday Night
A third round of rain is expected late Sunday, mainly Sunday evening into Sunday night, with perhaps the heaviest rain of the weekend. Given the prior rainfall Friday and Saturday, the soil is already saturated. Heavy rainfall Sunday evening will increase a flood risk for the region through Sunday night into Monday morning.