Storm Team 11: Rain is back again today at times



Summary

We’ll have two more days of off and on rainfall before showers lessen Saturday from west to east when that stubborn upper level low finally gets out of our hair. In the meantime, we’re on the humid side of that system. Temperatures stay warmer than average.



High Rain Opportunities Continue

Mainly cloudy with rain likely, heavy at times. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Keep in mind, while we have an 80% chance of rain there should be several dry hours, especially in the afternoon. A high of 76 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and 60s in the mountains.



Clouds and occasional rain continues Thursday night. There is a 70% chance of rain. The low around 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s elsewhere.



Another round of rain Friday perhaps not starting as early as it has the past couple days. There is a 70% chance of rain. The high around 74 degrees in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s and low 70s elsewhere, cooler in the mountains.



After more scattered showers and a few downpours Friday night, lows will be in the upper 50s. Bring the rain gear to high school football games just in case.



Drying Out This Weekend

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with some lingering showers in spots, especially the closer you are to the Tennessee/North Carolina mountains. Light showers may continue there through the afternoon in spots. There is a 30% chance of rain. A high around 77 degrees.



Nice and Warm Early Next Week

Much more sunshine Sunday and Monday with dry weather. Slightly lower humidity is expected but temperatures warm up. Highs around 78 to 80 degrees both days.