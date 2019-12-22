Storm Team 11: Rain inching up from the south, Measurable amounts mainly confined to east Tennessee and North Carolina

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Overcast skies tonight but as moisture inches northward some of us will get rain! There is a 60% chance of rain area-wide. However, most of the rain will be confined to east Tennessee and North Carolina. Once you get north of Abingdon and especially Wise and Lebanon, little to no rain is expected. The low will be mild around 42 degrees.

Staying cloudy Monday with areas of rain mainly near and south/east of the Tri-Cities through early afternoon. Sunday night through Monday rainfall totals will vary from a few hundredths of an inch to around 0.5 inches. We have a 50% chance of rain and some sunshine is expected by day’s end with a high of 56 degrees.

Decreasing clouds Monday night with a low at 38 degrees.



Mostly sunny skies Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve. Dry and warmer. The high around 64 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Even the mountains will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sun mixed with some clouds Wednesday, or Christmas Day. We’ll stay dry with highs again in the 60s. It looks like we’ll have a string of near 60 degree temperatures all the way through the week with our next system arriving toward the weekend or early next week.

Take care and Merry Christmas from all of us at Storm Team 11 and WJHL!