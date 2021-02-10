Storm Team 11: Rain in the Tri-Cities with a big ice threat near the Kentucky/Virginia line

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and showers overnight. Low 42.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise county in Virginia from 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. An Ice Storm Warning will be in effect for all of eastern Kentucky from 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Lee county Virginia from Thursday into Friday morning. We will have rain and freezing rain across these areas Thursday into early Friday. Ice accumulations could range from a tenth to around a half inch through Friday morning. Freezing rain is actually rain that falls and freezes on impact with the cold surface; therefore, the ice will coat everything such as bridges, overpasses, trees, hand rails, etc. Please drive with care in that area.

Thursday will be cloudy for the Tri-Cities with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 48. Temperatures across southeast Virginia and eastern Kentucky will be colder with highs in the middle 30’s.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers in the the Tri-Cities and freezing rain across parts of southwest Virginia. Low 38.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 46.

Rain is back Friday night into Saturday.

Have a great night!