Soggy Morning

Steady rain ends quickly this morning followed by some additional scattered light showers this morning. Expect a mainly cloudy and cool afternoon with low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

Mild end to work week

Milder conditions return Thursday with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. Friday will be even warmer with highs near 70.

Winter

A blast of winter cold arrives early Saturday morning along with rain quickly changing to snow early Saturday morning.

Accumulations are looking more likely with around 1 to 3 inches for the Tri-Cities, as much as 3 to 5 inches along the Kentucky/Virginia border.

Milder change next week.

After a blast of winter this weekend, it will be nice to see milder change returns next week. Highs will be in the 60s for much of next week.

