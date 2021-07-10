Storm Team 11: Rain ends overnight, Another stormy afternoon Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 10, 2021



Summary

Our pattern remains unsettled for the next 2 or 3 days with a good chance of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances start to diminish around mid week for a couple days at least.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms continue in spots until around midnight. Clouds thin out a bit overnight, turning partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s in southwest Virginia with upper 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Another Round of Stormy Weather Sunday

Times of sun and clouds for Sunday. A few scattered showers and a rumble of thunder is possible during the morning. However, the best chance of rain arrives starting around 11 AM to 2 PM and continues through 8 or 9 PM. Several of the thunderstorms will be filled with very heavy rain in a short amount of time. There is a 70% chance of rain. We also may see a couple strong to severe storms with damaging winds in a few neighborhoods the biggest threat. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s for most communities with upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with sporadic showers and thunderstorms continuing until a little after sunset. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.



On the Unsettled Side Early in the Week

Partly sunny to start off the workweek. Still a better chance of showers and thunderstorms than normal, around 60%, mainly during the afternoon and evening thanks to an upper level low not moving much across the Midwest and the Bermuda high sitting just off the eastern seaboard. Those two features will keep pumping in the moisture from the south and southwest. A high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in southwest Virginia, near 80 degrees in the higher elevations.

Not as Many Storms Mid Week

Decent rain chances remain quite possible Tuesday before fewer thunderstorms are anticipated Wednesday and especially Thursday as the Bermuda high expands farther west across the southeast U.S. With that said, spotty showers and thunderstorms are still possible along with plenty of heat and humidity.

Late Next Week

We may see another surge in moisture by next weekend.