Storm Team 11: Rain ends Monday morning, Slow clearing with big dose of cold air

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for a fairly cold week with a slight warm up sprinkled in around mid week! Rain tonight and early Monday will move out fairly quickly. Clouds gradually clear out Monday and colder air blows into the region! Highs should reach the 50s again Wednesday and even Thursday, which is near average for late November. Another cool down is expected Friday and Saturday.

Rainy Night

Overcast tonight and pretty much a guarantee for rain! Showers continue at times until about 3 or 4 AM. About a quarter to half inch of rainfall is expected on average, some spots could get about three-quarters of an inch. Low in the low 40s in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 30s elsewhere. Spots of light rain may linger until 7 or 8 AM mainly near and east of I-81 near the mountains. This is when a few snowflakes could start mixing in over the higher elevations. Snow accumulation isn’t expected.

Very Cold Monday and Tuesday

As we go through the afternoon Monday, plan on gradual clearing and some sunshine. We’ll call it partly cloudy by mid afternoon. It won’t warm up though. In fact, temperatures stay steady or may even drop. Highs in the upper 30s north and low to mid 40s in the southern half of our area. Blustery winds out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph with a couple gusts closer to 20 or 25 mph. A few clouds to partly cloudy Monday night. Very cold. The low between 19 and 22 degrees.

Despite the sunshine Tuesday, it will be a cold day. Dry though. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in most spots, around 42 degrees in the Tri-Cities. The low Tuesday night is expected to dip to 21 degrees.

A Little Warmer Wednesday and Thursday

A slightly milder surge of air is expected Wednesday into Thursday. Lots of sun Wednesday morning should give way to partly cloudy conditions later in the day. Highs mostly between 48 and 54 degrees

Thanksgiving Day looks “dressed” with a mix of sun and clouds on your Thursday. More clouds in the afternoon. A high mostly between 50 and 55 degrees. Our next cold front moves in late in the day or at night. Most of the daytime hours should be dry if you’re eating your turkey day meal on the porch. However, as early as sunset, some showers may start trickling into the region.

Late Week

As of now, our best chance of rain is Thursday night, perhaps lingering into Friday morning. There could be a brief changeover to a wintry mix or light snow. We’ll keep you updated. Otherwise, highs will be in the low to mid 40s with lows back in the 20s Friday night.