Storm Team 11: Rain ends early, breezy and cooler today

Lingering Showers, Breezy and Cooler

Showers will linger early in the day followed by a cool breeze. Conditions will clear this afternoon with a bright and sunny Friday afternoon but temperatures will be cool in the mid 50’s in Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Spring Begins This Weekend

We kick off the spring season with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 20’s.

Long-term Outlook

We get to enjoy a nice stretch of dry weather into early next week. Moisture returns Tuesday into Wednesday with a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60’s to near 70.