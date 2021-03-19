LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Rain ends early, breezy and cooler today

Lingering Showers, Breezy and Cooler 

Showers will linger early in the day followed by a cool breeze.  Conditions will clear this afternoon with a bright and sunny Friday afternoon but temperatures will be cool in the mid 50’s in Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.  

Spring Begins This Weekend  

We kick off the spring season with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 20’s.  

Long-term Outlook 

We get to enjoy a nice stretch of dry weather into early next week.  Moisture returns Tuesday into Wednesday with a few scattered showers during the afternoon.  Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60’s to near 70. 

