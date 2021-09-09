Storm Team 11: Drying out and clearing out with a breezy and cooler afternoon

Fall-Like Change

Rain ends early this morning while conditions will clear out later today. Temperatures will remain mild today with upper 70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s in the mountains.

Tonight will be chilly with mid to upper 40s in the mountains, low 50s in the Tri-Cities. The cooler weather will certainly be a reminder that fall is just around the corner.

Weekend Outlook

Weather will be perfect for the weekend with sunny and warm days along with clear and cool nights. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday morning in the 40s and low 50s while the afternoon will be in the 70s to low 80’s. Summer heat makes a comeback Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Summer Heat Returns

The summer season hangs on next week as high pressure will allow temperatures to rise back into the upper 80’s with little to no rain early in the week. So, after a nice fall preview this weekend, summer conditions are not going away just yet.

