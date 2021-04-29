Storm Team 11: Rain ends by early morning, Cooler Friday – but more typical of late April

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Rain and a Few Storms Tonight

Cloudy tonight and staying windy as well. We will have rain through until about 2 AM with some lingering showers possible later than that. Most spots will get about a quarter to one-third inch of rain. Lows tonight in the low to mid 50s.

Blustery, Cooler and Drying Out Friday

Showers end Friday by 5 AM. Skies turn mostly sunny by mid to late morning. Windy and cooler thanks to a northwesterly flow. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, higher in North Carolina up to Smyth County. Highs in the mid 60s north to near 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

A startlit sky is expected Friday night. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Frost is possible especially in some of the mountain communities.

Nice Weekend

Lots of sunshine is expected to kick off the weekend. It looks beautiful Saturday! Highs in the upper 60s in southwest Virginia and around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Mostly cloudy Sunday. Dry during the day. A warmer afternoon with highs around 76 to 80 degrees.

Some rain may start to work in as early as late Sunday night.

Rain and Storm Threat Returns Next Week

But our best chance of rain starts Monday. This looks to mark the beginning of a more unsettled pattern as a couple upper level disturbances move over our general area through at least mid week. Right now, there is a 50 to 60% chance of rain. However, given the heavy rain threat along with the potential for some storms, if trends continue, rain chances will rise in the coming days for this time frame. Highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees with lows in the 50s and low 60s.