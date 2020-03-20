1  of  2
Storm Team 11: Rain continues with a low storm threat

Storm Team 11
Friday, March 20, 2020


Good evening!


Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening into the overnight hours. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain. But overall., the severe threat is on the low end. Overnight temperatures will be near 50 degrees.


Showers will be around for the early morning hours of Saturday. Otherwise, we will dry out for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sun possible. High temperatures will near 59 degrees. 


Overnight Saturday into Sunday temperatures will be near 41 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Most of Sunday looks to be dry, but rain chances move in for the evening hours. High temperatures will be near 61 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain. Low temperatures will near 48 degrees. 


More rain chances for your next work week. The wettest days looks to be Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be mild in the 60s and eventually some 70s by the end of the next work week.

