Storm Team 11: Rain continues at times with flood alerts up mainly in the mountains

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Cloudy, cool and damp tonight as rain continues at times. There is a Flood Watch for the higher terrain of far east Tennessee and North Carolina up to Smyth and Tazewell Counties in Virginia through Thursday morning. Always seek higher ground if you encounter flooding. The low near 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers Thursday thanks to a slow moving system. There rain doesn't look like quite as widespread as Wednesday. The high near 73 degrees.

Scattered showers possible Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s.

Another batch of off and on rain is expected Friday with highs near 75 degrees.

Have a great night!