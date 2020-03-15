Storm Team 11: Rain clearing, mostly cloudy today

Storm Team 11

Sunday, March 15, 2020



Good morning!



After some early morning showers, expect mostly cloudy skies today with some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s.



Overnight, mostly cloudy skies will continue. Lows will near 40 degrees.



Mostly cloudy skies even continue into Monday. High temperatures will be near 61 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers mainly later in the day Monday. Overnight temperatures will near 49 degrees.



Rain chances and mild conditions will continue for the rest of the work week. The best chances of rain move in on Thursday and Friday, with thunderstorms possible on Friday. Highs temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the week and even the 70s Thursday and Friday.



Have a great day!