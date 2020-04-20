Storm Team 11: Rain chances return late tonight into tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Expect variable cloudiness overnight with a 20% chance at a few showers, mainly late. Low temperatures tonight will dip near 45 degrees.



Tomorrow a few passing showers are possible. Not everyone will see the rain. There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy conditions are in store. High temperatures will be near 67 degrees. Overnight Tuesday, rain chances will decrease as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.



Wednesday will be a dry and mild day. A mix of sunshine and clouds is in the forecast. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Rain chances return on Thursday. There is a 70% chance of showers along with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures will dip into the mid 40s.



We dry out once again on Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperatures near 68 degrees.



Rain returns once again this weekend. There is a 60% chance of rain on both days. Saturday will be mild with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Sunday will be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.



