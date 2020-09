Storm Team 11

Tonight a stray shower is possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a low near 65 degrees.



Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

The chance at scattered showers and storms increases through the weekend with highs in the 80s. Overnight, temperatures dip into the 60s.

Changes move in next week with drier and cooler conditions moving in.

Have a great evening!