Storm Team 11: Rain chances go up starting Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, October 2, 2021



Summary

After 10 days without measurable rain across the area, that’s getting ready to change! Our next weather maker will be close enough Sunday to give us a good potential for much needed showers Sunday and Monday. A second system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will park itself in the region much of the rest of the week keeping our rain chances high, limiting our sunshine and keeping the afternoons muggy but cooler. It will not rain all day, everyday, everywhere. No big doses of fall air are expected this week.



Slight Chance of a Shower Through Tonight

Mostly cloudy through tonight with an isolated passing shower or two. Lows mostly between 58 and 60 degrees with mid 50s in the mountains.



Rain Returns Sunday

Clouds and some sun for Sunday as showers increase throughout the day. A wave of showers is expected to move into our western communities near the VA/KY line between 7 and 9 AM before lifting northeast. That means some of our eastern areas may not see rain until at least mid afternoon. There is a 60% chance of rain overall. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in most of southwest Virginia and around 76 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Cloudy with scattered to numerous passing showers and downpours Sunday night. A low near 60 degrees with low to mid 50s in the mountains.



Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Monday

Peeks of sun Monday with an even better chance of rain at times. There is an 80% chance of rain along with some scattered thunderstorms at any time of the day. About a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected Sunday and Monday in most spots. Highs in the low to mid 70s in most spots, 60s in the mountains.



Periods of Rain Much of the Week

Off and on rain remains in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be locally heavy in spots. We could see another half inch to one inch of rainfall on average. The mountains, especially in North Carolina, could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday or Friday. Hopefully this doesn’t dampen leaf peeping too much in an area that will have peak color during in the next 1-2 weeks depending on elevation. Peak fall foliage isn’t expected in much of the Tri-Cities and southwest Virginia until closer to October 20 or 25.

Gradual Drying Trend Possible Late Next Week

Showers should start to be less numerous Friday and especially Saturday.