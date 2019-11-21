Storm Team 11: Rain begins to move in overnight, soggy days ahead

Storm Team 11

Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight ahead of the next weather maker. Scattered showers will begin to move in after midnight. Low: 45.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a wet day, especially the first half of day. High: 56.

Overnight Friday, scattered shower activity continues with cloudy skies. Low: 47.

Saturday will be another wet day with an 80% rain chance and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday we dry out but stay chilly. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will struggle to get out of the 40s.