Storm Team 11: Rain arrives midday followed by breezy and cooler conditions

Welcome to Fall

The Fall season officially arrives this afternoon given the position of the sun directly over the equator. Autumnal Equinox represents equal days and nights.

Fall Weather Changes

A cold front arrives early this afternoon and will usher in widespread rain along with windy and cooler conditions this afternoon and evening. Rain will be likely from midday through mid-afternoon with some lingering showers into this evening.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70’s by midday before cooling quickly back into the 60’s during the afternoon.

We will feel the cooler change tonight as temperatures cool into the 40’s to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 40’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Weather will be perfect for the first fall weekend, with sunny and mild days in the mid 70’s, while overnight lows dip into the 30’s in the mountains, to low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities.

