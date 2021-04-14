Storm Team 11: Rain arrives by evening, Much cooler Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, April 14, 2021



Widespread Rain Later Today

Sunshine this morning has led to a quick warm up before a cold front arrives this evening. Temperatures will be mild highs in the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, low 60’s in the higher elevations. Rain will become widespread by the end of the afternoon in Kentucky and southwest Virginia while rain is expected in the Tri-Cities this evening along with a few storms. Showers will linger overnight while temperatures drop into the 40’s.

Cooler Changes Ahead

A chilly northwest breeze will usher in cooler changes Thursday, combined with a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will approach 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 50 degrees in the mountains.

Frosty to Sunny Friday

Morning frost is possible early Friday in wind protected areas with lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Mainly sunny Friday with highs in the lower 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday and Sunday along with cool highs in the 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. It will not be a washout this weekend, but certainly expect the rain threat to linger through the weekend. Expect more clouds than sun. Lows will be in the 40’s.

Next Week’s Forecast

We’ll keep a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers early next week. Scattered showers. Highs stay in the mid 60’s