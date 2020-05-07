Storm Team 11: Rain and wind returns Friday as chilly air settles in for the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Thursday, May 7, 2020



Increasing cloudiness tonight with a slight chance of a shower late. The low at 43 degrees.



A much better chance of showers from time to time Friday. It will be cloudy and turning windy.

There is a High Wind Watch for southeastern Greene County extending down through the Smokies. Gusts of 60 mph are possible there. The high near 58 degrees.



Showers continue Friday night, especially during the evening. The air will be cold enough that rain will switch to some snow showers in the very highest elevations. Some light accumulations are possible in those spots. A freeze and areas of frost are expected area-wide early Saturday with a low of 30 degrees.

Sun mixed with clouds Saturday. Staying very cold for May with highs only in the low to mid 50s.



We will have another freeze late Saturday and early Sunday with lows in the upper 20s.



Sunny and mild for Sunday. Daytime highs top out in the lower 60s.