Storm Team 11: Rain and thunderstorms tonight with more wet weather coming Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
February 5, 2020
Keep the wet weather gear handy. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region through early Friday. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is on the way.
For tonight, cloudy and mild with a 100% chance of rain, heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible late. A couple could be on the strong side. A low around 55 degrees.
Staying soggy Thursday as heavy rain continues. Look out for localized flooding. Never drive through flooded roads. A high near 62 degrees.
Rain continues Thursday night as cooler air starts to move into the region. Temperatures will drop to near 35 degrees by mid Friday morning.
With the moisture still in place, and colder air arriving, areas of rain will switch to snow showers Friday. The high near 42 degrees early Friday, but we’ll be in the 30s most of the day.
Light accumulations are possible even in the Tri-Cities. Some of the highest elevations could get as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow.
Snow showers continue in spots as well Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees.