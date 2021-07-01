Storm Team 11: Rain & thunderstorms become widespread later today, localized flooding possible

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, July 1, 2021



Summary

Kicking off the month of July with high humidity at first and high rain chances with locally heavy rain before drier air moves in just in time for the holiday weekend.

Mostly cloudy today with a few showers possible this morning. Rain and thunderstorms increase this afternoon and evening, becoming widespread. For that reason, we have a Flood Watch in effect until Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected on average throughout southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, east Tennessee and western North Carolina. A couple stronger storms are possible packing gusty winds and even a small hail. Not as hot as the moisture levels rise. Highs in the low to mid 80s in most of our region.

Overcast tonight with heavy rain likely. Some flooding is possible in low-lying areas. Never drive through flooded roads, especially at night and seek higher ground instead. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds, rain and a few thunderstorms in the morning with scattered showers still possible especially before 3 PM. Drying out late with some sunshine possible. Not as warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some breaks in the clouds Friday night. Cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s in southwest Virginia and mountains and near 57 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Nice Weekend with Heat and Humidity Relief

A beautiful holiday weekend is on tap! More sun than clouds all weekend long and comfortable humidity values. Highs only in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, low to mid 80s Sunday. Temperatures start off in the 50s both mornings. It will be dry.

Outlook for Next Week

We’ll be back up to near 90 degrees Monday. Humidity gradually goes up toward mid week. That means clouds start to puff up and even lead to a few showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday.