Storm Team 11: Rain and storms likely to start the week before we crank up the heat

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 25, 2021



Summary

We’ll keep a chance of rain through the overnight before rain and storms become more likely by midday Monday thanks to our next weather maker slowly moving in from the Ohio Valley. Rainfall ends from north to south Tuesday at some point and a heat wave becomes the big story Wednesday and Thursday.

Showers in Spots Tonight

Mostly cloudy tonight. We have a 40% chance of showers, downpours, and a couple thunderstorms through the overnight. Warm and very muggy with lows only in the upper 60s and low 70s in most places.

Higher Rain Threat Monday

More clouds than sun Monday. Even though a better opportunity for rain will cut down on the heat a bit, the humidity will only be higher than we had over the weekend making it feel very tropical! Mother Nature will take advantage of that moisture-rich airmass likely providing scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day but particularly from late morning through the afternoon. Expect lightning, heavy rain in spots and even the potential for a couple localized damaging wind gusts. There is a 70% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s with upper 70s in the mountains.



Most of the rain ends by sunset Monday but a couple showers may still be around Monday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Drying Out Tuesday

A passing thundershower or two can’t be ruled out Tuesday, especially in east Tennessee and North Carolina, but for the most part, the persistent showers should push to our south and east. Hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and topping out at 90 degrees or better in the Tri-Cities.

Getting Hot, Hot Hot

A ridge of high pressure over the Plains gets stronger and sends our temperatures soaring Wednesday and Thursday. Many of us will have highs in the low 90s, mid 90s are even in the realm of possibilities in the Tri-Cities. No rain is expected so that may cut a touch of the humidity out of the picture. Be sure to stay hydrated!

Late Week Storms?

The potential for some showers and thunderstorms may return as early as late Thursday night or Friday at any point in the day as some energy rides along the jet stream flow close to our region. As a result, it shouldn’t be quite as hot.