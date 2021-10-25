Storm Team 11: Rain and storms likely by midday through mid-afternoon

Rain and Storms

Quiet start this morning but a line of showers and storms is quickly approaching our area and is expected to impact our area midday through early this afternoon. Rain is likely along with some storms that will have the potential to produce strong winds.

Given the very stable environment right now, we can expect this line to weaken as it approaches our region. Despite the very stable conditions, there is a tremendous amount of wind energy which is why we do have a slight risk for severe storms. This line of storms will have the potential to produce strong gusty winds through early this afternoon.

Cloudy and Cool Tuesday

Given a temperature inversion in place, we will stay cloudy and chilly Tuesday with most areas in the low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the mountains. There could be some freezing temperatures in the higher elevations Tuesday night.

Wet and Cool this Week

A low-pressure system is coming Thursday which means a cloudy and cool set-up along with rain likely Thursday and Friday. Lingering scattered shower can be expected into Saturday.

Weekend Outlook

Expect a cloudy and cool Saturday with scattered showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clearing conditions means a brighter Sunday.

Fall Color Change

After reaching peak color in many areas, incoming rain and wind will begin to strip the color away this week. Tri-Cities can still expect some colorful conditions this week, but the rain and windy conditions are not going to be ideal for fall color. More details are here

