Storm Team 11: Rain and storm threat returns today

Rain and Storm Threat

Showers will be around this morning initially over Kentucky, with a few scattered showers and storms in the Tri-Cities by midday. Rain and storms become likely by the end of the afternoon and through this evening with a very soggy set-up.

Weekend Changes

The weekend will start off cloudy and cooler with just a few lingering showers Saturday morning. Expect a cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s. Rain returns Sunday evening into Sunday night, with more rain expected Monday.

