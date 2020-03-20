Storm Team 11: Rain and storm threat returns today

STORM TEAM 11

Rain and Storm Threat

Showers will be around this morning initially over Kentucky, with a few scattered showers and storms in the Tri-Cities by midday. Rain and storms become likely by the end of the afternoon and through this evening with a very soggy set-up.

Weekend Changes

The weekend will start off cloudy and cooler with just a few lingering showers Saturday morning. Expect a cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 50’s. Rain returns Sunday evening into Sunday night, with more rain expected Monday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf