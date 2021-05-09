Storm Team 11: Rain and some thunderstorms tonight, Cloudy and cooler with showers Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, May 9, 2021



Rain and Storms Through Early Monday

Cloudy, mild and breezy weather tonight with showers and thunderstorms increasing in coverage as we go throughout the evening thanks to an approaching cold front from the west. Lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees tonight.



Gloomy Start to the Workweek

Showers likely through Monday morning and even the early afternoon in spots as the cold front gets hung up just to our east. That may keep the drizzle around in the mountains until early evening. Limited sunshine is possible late in the day Monday. Cooler. Highs near 60 degrees in southwest Virginia with mid to upper 60s south.



The clearing trend kicks in more Monday night. Partly cloudy and cooler. We have a slight chance of a shower with a low of 44 degrees.



Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday

Nice and pleasant Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia with upper 60s to near 70 degree temperatures for the Tri-Cities.



Staying quite cool through the entire workweek. Mostly cloudy Wednesday as we’re on the northern edge of a system. It may be close enough to give a few spots in east Tennessee and North Carolina some showers but coverage should be very limited. Highs remain in the low to mid 60s with lows in the low 40s.



More Rain Thursday

Mainly cloudy Thursday as the rain threat returns. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected especially during the afternoon and evening.



Late Week Outlook

A few showers may linger for part of Friday before drier air returns.



More sunshine overall Saturday. Nice and mild with highs finally in the 70s again, which is closer to average for mid May.