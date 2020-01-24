Storm Team 11: Rain and snow mix this weekend

Storm Team 11

Friday, January 24, 2020



Good evening!



We will turn drier this evening with a slight chance at a few showers overnight. Some showers may switch to snow showers in the mountains overnight. Overnight lows dip into the mid 30s with cloudy skies.



Weekend Weather

There is a 30% chance of showers and even some snow showers for Saturday. Otherwise, cloudy with highs near 40 degrees. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.Sunday will remain mostly cloudy as highs top out near 46 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and snow showers late. Lows dip into the mid 30s. Best chances of accumulation will be in the mountains. The Tri-Cities may see a light dusting in some locations.



Monday there is a better chance at seeing precipitation. There is a 50% chance of rain and snow showers, once again better chances of snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the mid 40s.



An active pattern continues into the next work week. Highs remain consistent in the 40s and lows in the 30s.