Storm Team 11: Rain and mountain snow showers tonight into tomorrow

Sunday, January 26, 2020



Good afternoon!



We will remain mostly cloudy today with some peeks of sunshine possible. Highs today will be near 44 degrees. Winds will be around 10-15 mph from the northwest. Showers and a few snow showers will move in later this evening. Lows will be near 39 degrees.



As you head out the door Monday grab the rain gear, showers will be in the area and snow showers in the mountains. There is a 60% chance of rain, mainly for the first half of the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. Lows in the low 30s.



Tuesday a cloudy and cold day is in the forecast as highs top out in the low 40s. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s.



There is a slight chance at a few showers or snow showers on Wednesday, otherwise cloudy and cold once again with highs in the low 40s.



The best day of the week weather-wise looks to be Thursday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances begin to move back in on Friday and could even switch over the snow for all on Saturday. Storm Team 11 will continue to monitor the track of this system.



Have a great day!