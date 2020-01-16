Storm Team 11: Rain and a few storms tonight followed by a cooler and brighter Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, January 15, 2020



We’ll have enough warm air in place tonight to give us scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms perhaps. It’s not out of the question to see one or two stronger storms, which could pack gusty winds or small hail. The storms will not be widespread like they were over the weekend. Rain should end after 2 AM with low clouds and a bit of a breeze otherwise. The low near 45 degrees early Thursday.

Clouds will thin out by late Thursday morning with a sunny sky toward midday. Pleasantly cool with a high of 54 degrees. There is a Wind Advisory for North Carolina up to Smyth and Wythe Counties in Virginia. Winds will be very gusty out of the northwest there.

Mostly clear and colder Thursday night. High clouds move in again, especially after midnight. A low of 26 degrees.

Mainly cloudy for Friday. Chilly temperatures but at least it will be dry. The high around 48 degrees.



Our next weather maker will give us more moisture Saturday. While most of us likely see rain, it could start Saturday morning and end Saturday night as a light wintry mix, especially in spots along the higher terrain. Something worth checking back on later in the week. Saturday’s high near 53 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Colder air rushes in next week. In fact, it looks like we’ll have a hard time getting above freezing during the day Monday and Tuesday. Winter is coming!

Take care!