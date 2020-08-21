Storm Team 11: Rain and a few storms likely Friday

We all know wind is moving air, but how does air move? Today's Ask Storm Team 11 question is, "where does wind come from?"

The answer is pressure.

Every day, the sun heats up the Earth unevenly. We know it is hotter at the equator than the poles. When air heats up, it rises, and creates a low pressure. The opposite happens when air cools. It sinks and creates high pressure. The difference in pressure all around the globe is what creates wind. The difference in pressure defines the speed. The bigger the difference in pressure, the higher the wind speed.

The direction is determined by the location of high and low pressures. Wind moves from high pressure to low pressure. So if there is a low to the north of the Tri-Cities, our wind direction would likely be from the west.

Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!