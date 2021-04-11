Storm Team 11: Quiet with a cool breeze continuing tonight and Monday, Much cooler by mid week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, April 11, 2021

If you like cooler weather, you’ll probably enjoy the week ahead!

A few clouds tonight, especially the farther north you live. Cooler and still a bit breezy at times. The low around 44 degrees.

Lots of sunshine Monday with a few passing clouds during the afternoon, especially near the Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia border. Mild and breezy with winds out of the west between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts could approach 25 or 30 mph from time to time. The high around 72 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 60s in southwest Virginia and in the mountains. Believe it or not, this will be the warmest day of the week.

Passing clouds possible Monday night with otherwise mostly clear skies. The low around 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy Tuesday with a passing shower possible. Rain coverage looks rather limited. A high of 68 degrees. The wind finally relaxes for a couple days.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and more unsettled than previously thought. Scattered showers are now forecast to gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms are possible as well given the upper level setup. Highs may struggle to reach the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Drier with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Kinda chilly with the breeze returning, but this time it’s coming from the northwest. A high near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 50s in the mountains. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. I don’t see a real good frost potential at this time, but it is worth watching.

We may have some more showers pass through next weekend as temperatures remain cool.