Storm Team 11: Quiet weekend with a slow warm up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 14, 2020

Clear skies and very cold tonight. Lows near 20 degrees in the Tri-Cities, but the higher elevations will dip into the teens.

Sunshine at first Saturday before high clouds start moving in, especially in the afternoon. It will be cold at first with a seasonable finish. The high around 47 degrees.

More clouds Saturday night with a low around 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with an isolated shower late. There is a 20% chance of rain. The high around 54 degrees.

We're expected to warm up into the 60s Monday in southwest Virginia and east Tennessee. Higher rain chances move in Tuesday with another very mild day.