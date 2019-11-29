Storm Team 11: Quiet weather on Black Friday, rain moves in by the weekend

Storm Team 11

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving!

Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures near 32 degrees.



The Black Friday forecast looks like another nice one. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight Friday temperatures will dip into the upper 30s.



Rain chances return for the weekend. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers on Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will remain with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures cool to the mid 40s.



Sunday there is a better chance at seeing the rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with an 80% chance of rain.



Enjoy the rest of your Thanksgiving Day!