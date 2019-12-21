Storm Team 11: Quiet today, few showers move in Sunday evening

Storm Team 11



Saturday, December 21, 2019



Happy first day of winter! Although, temperatures will continue to climb well above average for the next week.



After starting the day with some clouds, sunshine will move in this afternoon with high temperatures near 54 degrees.



By tonight, clouds move back in with overnight low temperatures dipping near 35 degrees.



Sunday will be a cloudy day with high temperatures near 55 degrees. A few showers are possible late Sunday, especially for northeast TN. The farther south you are, the better chance you have at seeing a light shower. There is a 20% chance of rain.



Overnight Sunday the slight rain chance continues with low temperatures near 39 degrees.



Monday there is a 30% chance at a few showers, again mainly south. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with some clearing later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be very mild days. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.



Have a great weekend!