Storm Team 11: Quiet through the day, while winter change comes quickly this evening

Rain to Snow

With a relatively quiet morning and afternoon, weather changes will be quite drastic starting early this evening with moisture surging into the region giving us a widespread rain threat. As colder air builds in, expect a quick change from rain to snow, first in Kentucky and SW VA, then in the Tri-Cities.

Quick accumulations are anticipated from around 8pm to midnight, with 1 to 3 inches in the Tri-Cities, 2 to 4 inches in SW VA, and up to 8 inches in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Winter Cold

With snow ending early, conditions will clear and temperatures will be cold Thursday with mid 30’s in the Tri-Cities, 20’s in the mountains.

Weekend Change

The weekend starts off dry with some early Saturday sunshine, but clouds roll in with rain Saturday night into Sunday.